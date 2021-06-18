MEADVILLE, Pa., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Defying All Odds: The Battle between Faith in God and the Challenges of Medical Science": a potent tale of faith and believing in God's grace. "Defying All Odds: The Battle between Faith in God and the Challenges of Medical Science" is the creation of published authors Sabina and Jermain Patterson, a devoted married couple who are the proud parents of three children.
The Pattersons share, "This book chronicles the miraculous birth of Judah Emmanuel Patterson who survived an ectopic pregnancy, and the rough, yet rewarding journey leading up to that epic moment. The Pattersons' story was one hot room where science and faith in God argued each other. Science, as usual, came to the room with empirical facts to prove why it was impossible for Mrs. Patterson to get pregnant. However, faith had the better side of Mrs. Patterson. God wants to renew the minds of millions and has instructed this book to be written so many could hear of yet another miracle."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sabina and Jermain Patterson's new book is an emotional and powerful recounting of a precarious birth.
The authors welcome readers to share in the joy of their miracle and witness the power of God's undying love for creation.
