MEADVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jason's Story: My Private Space": a thoughtful approach to a delicate and often difficult topic. "Jason's Story: My Private Space" is the creation of published author Sabrina Kirkland, who started her company, My Name Is M.E. LLC, in 2012, advocating for the eradication of human trafficking, sexual child abuse, teen domestic violence, and bullying. She is also the founder of Seed Life Foundation Inc., which is a nonprofit organization that will build life-skill centers for homeless youth.
Sabrina shares, "Jason wanted to be part of the baseball team, but his dreams were shattered when his coach touched his private place. Jason feels uncomfortable, but the coach tells him it's a game. He said it is okay because he plays with other team members like this, but he must keep it a secret and not tell anyone. Jason's friends, Mary-Elizabeth, Lily, and May are sad because he is angry and no longer wants to play with them. Jason has a big decision to make. Should he tell or keep the secret? With the help of his friend Mary-Elizabeth, will Jason have the courage to tell his secret?
"Written and illustrated with loveable characters that help children find the strength and courage to tell if someone touches their private place."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sabrina Kirkland's new book presents a heartfelt tale of a young boy's struggle with sexual abuse and the support he receives in standing up to his abuser.
Sabrina shares in hopes of educating young readers and bolstering those that love them in keeping children safe.
