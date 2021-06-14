MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Beautiful Ashes: How I Overcame Generational Curses: Based on a True Life Story": a potent exploration of family patterns. "Beautiful Ashes: How I Overcame Generational Curses: Based on a True Life Story" is the creation of published author, Sabrina Marica Smith, a loving wife and mother who formerly worked as an educator. The author currently works as a homemaker and enjoys teaching Sunday school.
Leading lady Sabrina Marica Smith overcomes some amazing circumstances in her life, which she shares with her audience in this powerful, wisdom-filled autobiography. Hope and faith is the main message she seeks to share throughout this book. If you need encouragement, you will find it through Smith's testimonies of victory over domestic violence, child neglect and abuse, infertility, homelessness, and feelings of rejection.
She demonstrates how she was able obtain the victory over adversity, trials, and heartbreaking experiences. Smith's most important goal is to convey to her readers the love of God and invoke internal healing for those who are without hope for life and a future. Smith asks thought-provoking and helpful questions for deliverance and growth. Now is the time for deliverance from the bondage of a life filled with despair and without the knowledge of who you are in Christ Jesus!
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sabrina Marica Smith's new book is lovingly dedicated to the memories of the author's mother, Annie Sarah Smith, and grandmother, Annie Mae Davis.
Sharing personal and, at times, painful stories of personal growth, Smith hopes to inspire others who may be seeking a way out of their current situation caused by poor decisions.
