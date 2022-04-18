New Entity to Drive Innovation and Technology Transfer Between Government and Industry
TROY, Mich. , April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC®) announces the establishment of the new SAE Government Technologies™ (SAE GT). The SAE GT will build upon the success of the Defense Automotive Technologies Consortium (DATC™) to solve mobility challenges government agencies face as they seek to modernize. By leveraging the SAE ecosystem of mobility expertise, key industry partnerships, and extensive knowledge delivery capabilities, SAE GT will drive innovation and technology transfer between government and industry.
SAE GT offers opportunities for government to stay abreast of emerging technology and move collaboratively with industry toward efficient acquisition solutions. Industry will be able to engage with the government through SAE GT and other relevant programs such as DATC and the concurrently announced Advanced Manufacturing Commercialization Center (AMCC™) advancing its mission to serve the community. The purpose of the AMCC™ is to develop production process solutions as well as inform and drive transition of advanced manufacturing parts to defense programs of record.
"As part of SAE, SAE GT has untapped capabilities and expertise to address a broad spectrum of mobility challenges," said Brandon Card, president, SAE Government Technologies. "We will continue our collaboration with government and industry to remove barriers and quickly advance innovation."
SAE GT technology focus areas include Cybersecurity; Vehicle Safety; Vehicle Light Weighting; Autonomous Vehicles and Intelligent Systems; Civil Roadway Infrastructure; Connected Vehicles; Advanced Energy Storage; Propulsion; Active Suspension; Advanced Manufacturing; Additive Manufacturing; Modeling & Simulation.
As an affiliate of SAE ITC, SAE GT enables visionary collaboration to define solutions, advance technology and effectively address new challenges and innovation trends with government customers in the United States.
About SAE ITC
SAE ITC is an affiliate of SAE International. The SAE ITC team specializes in establishing and managing consortia by providing proven processes, tools and resources. SAE ITC enables public, private, academic and government organizations to connect and collaborate in neutral, pre-competitive forums thus empowering the setting and implementation of strategic business improvements in highly engineered industries globally. (http://www.sae-itc.com)
About SAE International
SAE International is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
