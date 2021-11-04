WARRENDALE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International (SAE) and the International Aviation Waste Management Association (IAWMA) are pleased to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate in the development of standards for products, processes, and services in global commercial and business aviation, airports, and flight kitchens. Together, the organizations will lay the foundation for the industry's future needs, help it meet increased demands for sustainability, and accelerate its adoption of the circular economy on an international scale.
"The partnership between SAE International and the IAWMA provides a strong platform for collaboration between our organizations, bringing greater value to the broader aviation community," said David Alexander, director of aerospace standards at SAE International. "Sustainability is a foundational driver for SAE's activities, and we look forward to advancing this agenda in many facets of the aviation journey with the IAWMA."
The agreement sets the goals of fostering broader coordination, sharing best practices and innovation, increasing stakeholder participation inside and outside of aviation, and promoting the development of SAE standards in aviation that serves the members of both organizations.
SAE and the IAWMA recognize the importance of establishing and strengthening their relationship and fostering closer cooperation for the benefit of the aviation industry.
"The development of international standards for the harmonized procurement of strategic supply and collection chains represents a cornerstone opportunity for SAE International and the IAWMA," said Gregoire James, commercial director & founder at the International Aviation Waste Management Association. "Together, our mutual and staunch resolve will help to ensure future generations will benefit from the proper transition of ownership of a sustainable industry, and standards development represents a historic opportunity to shape its future advancement for environmental stewardship."
About SAE International
SAE International is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org/.
About The International Aviation Waste Management Association (IAWMA)
The IAWMA, founded in 2019, is a non-profit organization dedicating itself to the reduction and eventual elimination of all solid waste resulting from air transport activity worldwide. The IAWMA was founded based on findings uncovered in the first-ever independent global cabin waste recycling study. Published by the National Academies of Sciences Engineering and Medicine and sponsored by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the study reviewed a cross-section of policy, regulations, and practices in recovering recyclables from the air transport industry.
Media Contact
Jonathan Archer, SAE International, 1-724-772-4086, jonathan.archer@sae.org
Joe Tiernay, International Aviation Waste Management Association, 1-800-895-1275, joe.tiernay@iwama.org
SOURCE SAE International