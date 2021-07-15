WARRENDALE, Pa., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announced it will hold the second annual Powertrains, Fuels and Lubricants Digital Summit, online from September 28-30, 2021. The meeting will bring together the powertrain industry for discussions on new and emerging powertrain technologies related to engine design, fuels, lubricants, combustion and emissions control for the light-, medium- and heavy-duty automotive segments.
"As we journey to sustainable transportation, there are several critical questions around the powertrain mix of combustion engines and electric vehicles, along with the supporting infrastructure," said Frank Bokulich, manager of engineering events at SAE International. "This event will provide a valuable opportunity for business and scientific professionals such as OEMs, researchers, engineers, academicians and others worldwide to delve into these questions for various mobility scenarios."
Digital summit attendees will hear about new and emerging technologies implemented to meet regulations for reducing emissions and boosting fuel economy while delivering the best powertrain performance. The event will feature speakers, panelists and three keynotes who will share the outlook on batteries and the industrialization capabilities of chemical storage media, such as hydrogen, synthetic gases and liquid fuels.
The 2021 Powertrains, Fuels and Lubricants Digital Summit keynote speakers include:
- Dr. John C. Wall, chair of the board of directors at Achates Power. Dr. Wall has more than 40 years of industry experience in internal combustion engine technology, fuels and emissions, and in global engineering organization development.
- Koichi Nakata, general manager of advanced powertrain planning & management division at Toyota. In his role, Nakata is focused on advanced powertrain planning, engine thermal efficiency enhancement and future fuels.
- Craig Segall, deputy executive officer, mobile sources & incentives at the California Air Resources Board. Segall plays a key role in creating a zero-emission transportation sector and addressing long-standing transportation inequities to achieve California's clean air, community protection and climate goals.
In addition to the keynote speakers and technical program, the summit includes virtual networking opportunities for professionals associated with combustion technology, injection, fuels, exhaust and emissions control, engine downsizing, pressure boosting, hybrid powertrains and several other developing technologies.
To register for the Powertrains, Fuels and Lubricants Digital Summit, please visit: https://www.sae.org/attend/pfl/attend.
