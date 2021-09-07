WARRENDALE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announced today the formation of a new aerospace standards committee: G-35 – Modeling, Simulation and Training (MST) for New Emerging Technologies and Concepts. The new technical committee will focus on developing consensus-based standards for the aerospace industry to advance technologies while maintaining and enhancing safety.
"This is one of the most exciting times in aviation since the advent of the jet engine. With new technologies and designs rapidly influencing the way we view transportation, and with a mushrooming of new entrants, there is a critical need to lower the barriers to entry without compromising aviation safety," said Marilyn Pearson, global regulatory affairs specialist, advanced air mobility and EVTOL at CAE, and co-chair of the SAE G-35 Committee. "The standards developed by the committee will help the industry deal with the regulatory framework in an efficient and cost-effective manner. By leveling the playing field worldwide for all sectors of the aviation industry, the work of MST will help reduce the time and cost of certification."
The SAE G-35 Committee will develop standards for aircraft, including new market piloted and remotely piloted aircraft, and potentially operated autonomously, in support of certification regulations. The committee will develop standards for implementation across the stakeholder community to support technology development and certification of aircraft, simulator devices, aviators and operators. Efforts will also determine the applicability of modeling for qualification and certification using simulation for flight testing.
"New technologies, like artificial intelligence, model-based systems and software engineering, open up fascinating possibilities regarding the future of flying platforms and enhancements," said Dr. Andreas Schweiger, system architect at Airbus Defense and Space, and co-chair of the SAE G-35 Committee. "Until now, only separate standards documents exist or are under development. There is a need for them to be aligned with each other to make the best use of new technologies, and SAE International's new technical committee will fill this important this gap."
The initial program of work will include three focus areas:
- Statement of concerns on the use of modeling and simulation to support certification and credit for aircraft and training of the pilot/aviator.
- Guidelines for the use of digital twins and virtualization technologies for the development, and verification and validation, of the integrated virtual aircraft.
- Consensus standards for Flight Simulation Training Devices (FSTD) certification using modeling and simulation and certification of AAM pilots/aviators utilizing performance-based modules and automation to develop criteria for exemptions leading to codification.
"SAE International is honored to work with the global aviation community through G-35 to support the acceleration of technology development, certification and training," said David Alexander, director of aerospace standards at SAE International. "This important new SAE standards committee brings together stakeholders from across the aviation ecosystem to work on an important set of standards that will facilitate the evolution of modeling and simulation in aviation, including training of personnel and autonomous operations of aircraft, and provide guidance in support of demonstrating compliance to applicable regulations."
The technical reports developed by the SAE G-35 Committee will complement the work of other committees under the jurisdiction of the SAE Aerospace Council and SAE ITC ARINC IA Flight Simulator Engineering and Maintenance Committee (FSEMC), will be supported by the SAE Digital and Data Steering Group, and will liaise with relevant industry groups such as GAMA SVO and VFS Flight Test Council.
The SAE G-35 Committee joins more than 180 aviation-specific technical committees bringing the best industry knowledge around the world together to advance technology, operations and safety for the global aviation community.
Applications are now being accepted for volunteers to participate in the SAE G-35 Committee. A kick-off meeting will be held virtually on September 27, 2021, with face-to-face meetings planned for October 2021 and January 2022. If you are interested in joining, please contact Maureen Lemankiewcz at Maureen.Lemankiewicz@sae.org.
To learn more about SAE International's standards committees, please visit: https://www.sae.org/standards/development.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
