WARRENDALE, Pa., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announces that the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD® (IPA) has recognized Flight Paths to Success: Career Insights from Women Leaders in Aerospace by Rhonda Walthall and Brenda Mitchell in the category of Career as a distinguished favorite. SAE International strives to publish books relevant to every facet of mobility engineering from professional technical references to STEM education textbooks to leadership and career handbooks.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
Flight Paths to Success profiles the personal journeys of 33 women who have been, and continue to be, successful in aviation, space, and academia. Each contributor shared her unique experiences about work-life integration, resilience, career changes, relocation, continuing education, and career advancement. The stories demonstrate that there are many flight paths to success and each woman navigated her own way by charting her own course and committing to it. Each essay was published in the contributor's own words.
Contributors include leaders from Airbus, Bell Flight, Blue Origin, Boeing, Delta Airlines, DLM Global Strategies, GE Aviation, General Atomics, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, NASA Langley, NASA/Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Northrop Grumman, Patmos Engineering, Pratt & Whitney, Purdue University, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Rolls-Royce, SAAB, Safran Power Units, and University of Washington.
In 2022, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD had entries worldwide. Authors and publishers from countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Jordan, Puerto Rico, Switzerland participated.
Books submitted included writers based in cities such as Anchorage to Memphis; from Berkeley to Philadelphia; Calgary to Sydney; from Albuquerque to New York City; from Princeton to Santa Monica as well as others.
"We are proud to announce the winners and distinguished favorites in our annual 2022 Independent Press Award. This year included an array of quality and diverse independent books," Olczak said. "It's crystal clear that independent publishing is pushing on every corner of the earth with great content. We are thrilled to be highlighting key titles representing global independent publishing," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.
###
