WARRENDALE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announces its third annual Contributor of the Year Class, recognizing individuals for their valuable insight and role in advancing the future of the mobility industry through their involvement in SAE activities. Over the years, the members of the 2021 class have displayed ongoing commitment and contributions to the organization and the entire mobility industry.
A Contributor of the Year Celebration is taking place November 4-7, 2021, at the Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson, Arizona. At the celebration event, a Contributor of the Year will be announced from one of the 25 individuals in the 2021 Top Contributors Class.
"We are honored to recognize our most engaged volunteers and contributors for the Contributor of the Year Class as they are representative of the nearly 60,000 engaged volunteers who dedicate their time, knowledge, and passion for the betterment of the mobility community and the success of our organization," said Chris Ciuca, vice president of programs at SAE International. "The contributions of this class have allowed SAE to develop world-class content, publish leading technical standards, inspire the minds of future engineers, and serve the needs of students and members worldwide."
The 2021 Contributor of the Year Class (listed below by state then alphabetically by last name):
1. Arizona
- Richard Fox, Aircraft Environment Solutions Inc.
2. California
- John Steiner, Mecanica Scientific Services Corp.
3. Georgia
- Christian Yaeger, Leap Racing
4. Michigan
- Dave Andrea, Plante Moran
- Rhonda Brender, Nexteer Automotive
- Allison Collins, Ford Motor Company
- Roy W. Goudy, Nissan Technical Center North America
- Fred J. Kelley II, Prysmian Group
- Roy Link, Link Engineering Co
- Matthew Meyer, General Motors
- Mark Pope, DG Technologies
- Seong Rhee, SKR Consulting LLC
- Barbara Wendling, Quantitative Scientific Solutions
- Steve Woodard, Retired
- Mark Zachos, DG Technologies
- Chad Zagorski, General Motors
5. Minnesota
- Mark Boeckmann, Polaris Inc.
6. North Carolina
- Tim Fornes, Parker-Lord
- Mike O'Neil, Essex Parts Services, Inc.
7. Ohio
- Steve Sayovitz, Energy Harbor
8. Virginia
- Myra Blanco, Virginia Tech Transportation Institute
- Gregory Saunders, Retired from Department of Defense
9. Washington
- Kevin Walsh, The Boeing Company
10. Washington, D.C.
- Ritesh Ghimire, U. S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Integration Office
- Robert Ireland, Airlines for America
The members of the 2021 Contributor of the Year Class were nominated by SAE International staff based on their volunteer and engagement contributions across SAE's organizations.
To learn more about volunteer programs and opportunities at SAE International, please visit: https://www.sae.org/participate/volunteer.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
