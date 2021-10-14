WARRENDALE, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announces the 52 undergraduate and graduate engineering student recipients of the 2021-22 Annual Engineering Student Scholarships. Funded through the SAE Foundation, the scholarships encourage academic excellence and help students pursue their passion for engineering.
"With the help from our generous donors—individuals, corporations and universities—we are able to offer scholarships to students across the country that help put them on the path for success," said Lori Gatmaitan, executive director at the SAE Foundation. "We are proud to support the future engineering workforce by awarding these scholarships to help undergraduate and graduate students achieve their dreams."
SAE International is proud to announce the 2021-22 recipients:
BMW/SAE Engineering Scholarship
- Amanda Ahteck, Holmedl, N.J.
Dan and Vicky Hancock Scholarship
- Candace Ulett, Flint, MI
Donald and Barbara Mozley Scholarship
- Jardine Allen, Nashua, NH
- Stephany Correa-Diaz, Las Vegas, NV
- Lauren Dungan, North Arlington, NJ
- Scotty Lucas, Modesto, CA
- Dylan Nguyen, Phoenix, AZ
- Sabine Ramirez, Chicago, IL
- Alex Towfigh, Elk Grove, CA
Edward D. Hendrickson/SAE Engineering Scholarship
- Nathaniel Garrido, Miami, FL
Fred M. Young Sr./SAE Engineering Scholarship
- Grace Gulczinski, Springboro, OH
SAE Doctoral Engineering Scholarship
- Elizabeth Clifford, Tallmadge, OH
- Shreyas Hegde, Durham, NC
- Christine Henri, Rochester Hills, MI
- Richard Hollenbach, Durham, NC
- Farah Kidwai-Khan, Sleepy Hollow, NY
- Justin Rittenhouse, Portage, MI
- IO (Olivia) Whyte, Clifton Park NY
SAE/David Hermance Hybrid Technologies Scholarship
- Alison Mangano, San Jose, CA
- Nathaniel Martens, Ferndale, WA
Ralph K. Hillquist Honorary SAE Scholarship
- Stassa Cappos, Pismo Beach CA
SAE/Ford Partnership for Advanced Studies Scholarship
- Cameron Joseph, Romeo, MI
SAE Heinz Prechter Scholarship
- Erika Abumere, Owings Mills, MD
- Molly Cantillon, Livingston, NJ
- Liana Chen, Austin, TX
- Paul-Elliot Foy, Fort Worth, TX
- Ashna Patel, Wexford, PA
- Marek Pinto, San Jose, CA
- Jack Tian, Orange County, CA
- Ally Willis, Wentzville, MO
SAE International Undergraduate Scholarship
- Rana Almardaie, Dearborn, MI
- Tucker Bundy, Idabel, OK
- Xitlali Cruz, Chelan, WA
- Joshua James, McDonald, PA
- Sophya Mizra, Gardena, CA
- Ekram Suleiman, Flint, MI
SAE Long Term Member Sponsored Scholarship
- Kenneth Gray, Gibsonia, PA
- Dylan Konop, Oshkosh, WI
- Sydney Walker, Auburn, AL
SAE/PRI/ITC Staff Dependent Scholarship
- A.J. Lachimia, Wexford, PA
- Jacob Ruffalo, Allison Park, PA
Tau Beta Pi/ SAE Engineering Scholarship
- Michael Morse, Houston, TX
- Mori Ono, Ann Arbor, MI
- Jillian Parrino, Albertson, NY
- Audrey Westlund, Leesburg, VA
- Jonathan Wu, Baton Rouge, LA
- Angelina Xu, Basking Ridge NJ
TMC/SAE Donald D. Dawson Technical Scholarship
- Yan Hao Wong, Austin, TX
- Cameron Franco, Crestwood, KY
Toyota/SAE Engineering Scholarship University Kentucky
- Tylee Oldham, Hurricane, West VA
Yanmar/SAE Scholarship
- Mary Leasure, Lowell, MI
- Emily Schwartz, Andover, MA
Applications for the 2022-23 academic school year student scholarships will be accepted January 4, 2022 through March 15, 2022.
For more information and to apply to one of the 2022-23 SAE International Annual Engineering Student Scholarships, please visit: https://www.sae.org/participate/scholarships/.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
###
Media Contact
Justin Falce, SAE International, 7247727562, pr@sae.org
SOURCE SAE International