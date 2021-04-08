WARRENDALE, Pa., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announced today the publication of two new aerospace technical reports: SAE AIR7502™: Aircraft Electrical Voltage Level Definitions and SAE AIR7506™: Impact of High Voltage on Wiring. As the industry adopts electrified aircraft using higher voltages for systems and propulsion, the documents were primarily driven by the resulting need to mitigate the effects of increasing electric power demand on board.
"As aircraft programs implement scaled-up electrification, SAE International is deeply engaged in providing industry standards in the area of high voltage, which is an essential centerpiece for hybrid and electric aircraft across various aircraft segments," said David Alexander, director of Aerospace Standards at SAE International. "With the possibilities new propulsive technologies and systems bring, standards defining appropriate voltage levels for integration on electrified aircraft and in ground operations are essential for industry cohesion."
AIR7502: Aircraft Electrical Voltage Level Definitions reviews and analyzes aircraft voltage levels to set an industry baseline for future programs utilizing high voltage. The document also provides a rationale for each voltage level. By defining appropriate levels for electrified aircraft, this standard is essential to achieving better aircraft efficiency by reducing weight through high voltage.
Added Alexander: "With exciting advancements in the industry pointing to multi-megawatt power, high voltage allows for the introduction of more power-dense solutions – these standards will assist the industry in designing safe and interoperable electrical systems"
AIR7506: Impact of High Voltage on Wiring focuses on how long-term exposure of high voltage impacts round wire insulation life. The information report documents high-voltage test methods and test methodology, and laboratory results are provided on selected wire insulation systems. Basic failure mechanisms associated with high voltage impact on insulation systems and lessons learned in designing high-voltage systems are reviewed.
For additional information on AIR7502, visit: https://www.sae.org/standards/content/air7502/.
For more information on AIR7506, visit: https://www.sae.org/standards/content/air7506/.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
