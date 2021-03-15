WARRENDALE, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announced today the launch of SAE MobilityRxiv™, a first-of-its-kind, free online preprint server and sharing service for English-language preprints dedicated solely to the mobility and transportation field. The server will allow authors to upload and share manuscripts, such as preliminary, non-published research articles and papers, white papers, theses, and dissertations, that have not yet been peer reviewed, published or under consideration for publishing. MobilityRxiv is free for all users to browse, download, cite and use all papers according to the license associated with each paper.
"From urban air mobility to micromobility, the industry is quickly expanding to a number of different sectors. SAE MobilityRxiv was developed to provide the industry with a free and open space to engage in a public dialogue that will ultimately enhance knowledge and advance mobility," said Frank Menchaca, chief growth officer at SAE International. "As a neutral convener in the mobility industry for more than 100 years, SAE continues to advance mobility with critical resources and solutions for the benefit of society."
By submitting a manuscript to MobilityRxiv, authors can receive comments and feedback from readers and researchers for open discussion about the topic before potentially submitting the manuscript for peer review in a journal or other publication. Once a manuscript is posted, it will receive a Digital Object Identifier (DOI) that makes the manuscript citable, discoverable and indexed.
Added Dr. Joseph Kanianthra, former associate administrator, vehicle safety research, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation: "SAE MobilityRxiv is an innovative vehicle that can provide experienced and budding authors an opportunity to submit papers for pre-publication review and receive comments from several reviewers who have an interest in the subject matter of the paper. This will not only improve the quality of the papers submitted for official publications and attract submissions from a wider audience around the globe, but also allow exposure to a wider audience for all authors and for the subject matter."
For authors to track citations to preprints, SAE is using Dimensions Badges, a dynamic, easy-to-use, linked-research data platform. Authors will have access to view the total number of scholarly citations, recent citations and even citation ratios in real time.
"As an author, I look forward to using the SAE MobilityRxiv as a tool for wider dissemination of my research," said Amol Gulve of Volvo Group North America. "The preprint server will make my papers available for free worldwide and reach an audience that was not available before. The comments section also provides a great opportunity for subject matter experts to connect with the author."
To learn more about the SAE MobilityRxiv, visit: https://www.sae.org/mobilityrxiv.
