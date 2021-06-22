WARRENDALE, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International published a revised edition of its all-time best-selling book, Fundamentals of Vehicle Dynamics by world-recognized expert, Dr. Thomas D. Gillespie. Originally published nearly 30 years ago, the book introduces the fundamental properties of motor vehicles—from acceleration and braking to turning and ride— with the revised edition exploring how these basic mechanics for governing vehicle dynamics performance remain consistent even in the era of hybrid and electric vehicles.
Fundamentals of Vehicle Dynamics, Revised Edition, strives to search for a middle ground by balancing the need to provide detailed conceptual explanations of the engineering principles involved in the dynamics of ground vehicles with equations and example problems that clearly and concisely demonstrate how to apply such principles.
"When Fundamentals of Vehicle Dynamics was first published in February of 1992, Dr. Gillespie established a clear mission for the purpose and content. Nearly 30 years later, that unwavering mission set the stage for this revised edition," said Sherry Nigam, publisher at SAE International. "The book has withstood the test of time and remains a key reference for engineers and students alike, and we are confident that with this revised edition, its legacy will continue to live on."
Alongside Dr. Gillespie, the revised edition included editors, Dr. Saied Taheri and Dr. Corina Sandu of Virginia Tech as well as Benjamin Duprey of Mechanical Simulation Corporation, who worked diligently on the revised edition.
This revised edition adds to SAE International's library of more than 300 original titles to-date. SAE International books are authored by some of the most respected names in the industry and explore topics critical to aerospace and ground vehicle engineering.
Book Information:
- Author: Thomas Gillespie
- Publisher: SAE International
- Product Code: R - 506
- ISBN: 978-1-4686-0176-3
- Page Count: 510 pages
To learn more about Fundamentals of Vehicle Dynamics, Revised Edition and purchase a copy, please visit: https://www.sae.org/publications/books/content/r-506/.
To browse the full complement of SAE International books, visit https://www.sae.org/publications/books.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
Media Contact
Justin Falce, SAE International, 7247727562, pr@sae.org
SOURCE SAE International