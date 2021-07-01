WARRENDALE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announced today that its A World In Motion® (AWIM®) PreK-8 STEM education program was named the best "Foundational Technology/ Engineering (STEM) Instructional Solution" of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. Presented by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.
"We are honored to be recognized by the SIIA CODiE Awards for our A World In Motion STEM curriculum, as it is a testament to the students, teachers and industry volunteers who make this programming possible in communities around the globe," said Chris Ciuca, vice president of programs at SAE International. "We believe it's never too early for young learners to start exploring STEM concepts and have tailored the AWIM curriculum to engage and excite students as early as preschool through play and discovery as we build STEM fluency."
Starting with the youngest learners, AWIM brings STEM concepts to life in and out of the classroom, setting students on a path of lifelong learning and discovery. With 18 STEM Challenges spanning PreK through eighth grade, the hands-on program combines practical, experiential learning with mentorship from industry volunteers and ongoing training and support for educators.
Aligned with national education standards, AWIM's flexible STEM curriculum can be implemented in virtual, hybrid or in-person classrooms. Each challenge can also be easily modified to accommodate diverse learning styles and abilities—paving the way for an equitable path to high-quality STEM education and future STEM career opportunities.
"Congratulations to the 2021 Ed Tech CODiE Award winners," said Jeff Joseph president of SIIA. "The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of innovative Ed Tech products and services and this year's class takes a special place among the many amazing products recognized across the 35-year history of the CODiE Awards."
SIIA, the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online announcement in light of ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Forty-five awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution. A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.
More information about the CODiE Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie and complete list of winners can be found at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
