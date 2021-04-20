WARRENDALE, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announced today that Dr. Pranab Saha, co-founder and principal consultant at Kolano and Saha Engineers, Inc., is the recipient of the 2021 SAE International Medal of Honor. As SAE International's most prestigious award, this honor recognizes an SAE International member for their unique and significant contributions to the industry and organization.
"Dr. Saha has demonstrated an exemplary commitment to supporting both SAE International and the entire mobility industry through his contributions and leadership. This commitment has distinguished him among his peers, and we are proud to honor his commitment with this award," said Lori Gatmaitan, director of the SAE Foundation. "Dr. Saha's efforts are reflective of SAE's entire 138,000-plus membership base, who lend their time and expertise to support our mission of advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity."
In his role as principal consultant at Kolano and Saha Engineers, Inc., Dr. Saha leads automotive, commercial vehicles, other transportation systems, appliances and product noise related programs in addition to servings as the direct link between the client and company's staff and resources.
Dr. Saha is a well-known authority on automotive noise, body interior systems and sound package materials. He has directed and participated nationally and internationally in numerous advanced noise control engineering programs and training seminars for various OEM companies and suppliers worldwide.
As a contributor to SAE International, Dr. Saha led the development of the SAE document, "How to Write an SAE Technical Paper," and has helped develop several SAE standards on acoustics. He is a professional development instructor, lead faculty member of the SAE Vehicle Interior Noise Academy and is currently serving as an associate editor for the "SAE International Journal of Vehicle Dynamics, Stability and NVH." He has presented several technical papers and has organized and chaired numerous technical sessions sponsored by SAE and other professional organizations. Dr. Saha was previously honored with SAE's Forest R. McFarland award twice and the Technical Standards Board certification of appreciation.
Dr. Saha is a member of SAE International, ASA, ASME, ASTM, ESD, INCE-USA and NSPE/MSPE. Previously, he was the chair of the SAE Engineering Meetings Board (EMB), Technical Quality Response Team chartered within EMB, SAE Noise and Vibration Conference, SAE Acoustical Materials Committee and past contributing editor of Sound and Vibration magazine. He served on SAE International's Executive Nomination Committee and on the Fellows Committee.
Dr. Saha is a Fellow member of SAE International and ESD, a practicing Professional Engineer (PE), an INCE Board Certified in Noise Control Engineering, and has been named an SAE Master Instructor.
