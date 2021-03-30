WARRENDALE, Pa., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announced today the new 12-week Robotics for Autonomous Vehicle Systems Bootcamp for recent graduates and/or entry-level mechanical, electrical and computer science engineers joining the industry to support autonomous vehicle (AV) system development. In partnership with Clemson University and Argo AI, SAE designed the rigorous, hybrid (virtual and in-person) workforce development experience to provide participants with an in-depth technical understanding of how to build autonomous systems.
"Companies can spend upwards of 10 months onboarding entry-level AV positions, which in this fast-moving industry can directly hinder the development and deployment cycles. The Robotics for Autonomous Vehicle Systems Bootcamp aims to support both employers and professionals by bridging the training gap through an accelerated 12-week bootcamp," said Elizabeth Melville, director of learning at SAE International. "SAE International is the world leader in professional training for the mobility engineering field, and with the addition of this new bootcamp, we're expanding our robust training offerings and preparing new employees to enter the AV field."
With coursework conducted by leading experts from industry and academia, bootcamp participants will learn by programming a mobile robot through hands-on approaches using ROS, Gazebo and Python. Additionally, participants will apply software engineering principles such as SLAM; Localization; Navigation/Path Planning; Perception: LiDAR, Cameras & Vision and Visual Intelligence; and Machine Learning.
The Robotics for Autonomous Vehicle Systems Bootcamp will be led by:
- Dr. Venkat Krovi, the Michelin Endowed SmartState Chair Professor of Vehicle Automation at Clemson University – International Center for Automotive Research. His research focuses on intelligent modulation of distributed physical-power-interactions between humans with connected and autonomous systems to unlock the power of the many.
- Jeff Blackburn, the senior product sales manager for Ansys Autonomy. Working at Ansys, the world's largest supplier of simulation software, Jeff is responsible for sales of software and solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and AV development in North America.
The program will run three times per year, with the initial all-virtual offering occurring between May 14-June 30, 2021. Participants can register for the course individually or as part of a team.
To learn more about SAE International's Robotics for Autonomous Vehicle Systems Bootcamp, visit: https://discover.sae.org/robotics-bootcamp-ctrl.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
###
Media Contact
Justin Falce, SAE International, 7247727562, justin.falce@sae.org
SOURCE SAE International