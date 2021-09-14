WARRENDALE, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announced today revisions to SAE J2984™: Identification of Transportation Battery Systems for Recycling Recommended Practice. The updated recommended practice is intended to support the proper and efficient recycling of rechargeable battery systems used in transportation.
"This update to SAE J2984 is a much-needed improvement to a document that was originally published in 2012 and focuses on the high-priority subject matter of recycling of advanced battery systems for the preservation of the raw materials," said Bob Galyen, chair of the SAE Battery Standards Steering Committee and SAE Fellow. "Recycling of advanced batteries systems is of great interest from a national security and overall product cost perspective at a time when the industry needs to ramp production quickly for the electrification of mobility."
The document lays out a voluntary system where automakers can choose to include additional information about battery chemistry used in hybrid and electric vehicles. It is intended to support rechargeable battery systems used in transportation applications with a maximum voltage greater than 12V, including SLI batteries. Other battery systems, such as non-rechargeable batteries, batteries contained in electronics and telecom/utility batteries, are not considered in the development of this specification.
"For nearly a decade, SAE J2984 has proven to be an important document for the industry as we advance our journey to sustainable transportation," said Colin Pelletier, the sponsor of the SAE J2984 document. "The updated guidelines better assist recyclers and other stakeholders with the best end of life path for specific hybrid and electrical vehicle rechargeable batteries."
For additional information on SAE J2984, visit: https://www.sae.org/standards/content/j2984_201308/.
To learn more about SAE International's standards committees, please visit: https://www.sae.org/standards/development, or contact Dante Rahdar at dante.rahdar@sae.org to participate in the SAE standards development process.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
