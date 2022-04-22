Awards Recognize Outstanding Contributions in Transforming and Enriching Education Through Technology
WARRENDALE, Pa., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announces that the A World In Motion® (AWIM®), Information Technology (IT) Series has been named a finalist for two of The EdTech Cool Tool Awards in both the "Curriculum and Instruction Solution" and the "Coding, Computer Science, Engineering Solution" categories. The EdTech Awards from EdTech Digest are the largest education technology recognition program in the world and recognize outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.
SAE's AWIM program is an inquiry-based learning experience that brings Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) concepts to life, setting students on a path of lifelong learning and discovery. Starting with the youngest learners, from preschool through 8th grade, AWIM combines practical, experiential learning with mentorship from industry volunteers and university students as well as ongoing training and support for educators to provide equitable access to STEM.
"Through our STEM education programs, SAE strives to help today's students become tomorrow's engineers and scientists. We are excited and honored to be recognized by The EdTEch Awards for the second year in a row," said Amy Smith, Pre-college manager PreK-12, SAE International.
In 2021, SAE's AWIM PreK-8 STEM education program was named "Best Foundational Technology/ Engineering (STEM) Instructional Solution" as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards and a 2021 EdTech Awards Cool Tools finalist for "Best Skills (21st Century Skills) Solution."
"As events unfold on the world stage that seem to inch ever closer to a precipice unknown, we are reminded that the leaders and innovators of education technology have always worked on the edge," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. "The future-focused work they do is inspired by the infinite potential of all people to learn and thrive."
To learn more about SAE's AWIM program, visit: https://www.sae.org/learn/education.
To see a full list of award finalists and winners, visit https://www.edtechdigest.com/2022-finalists-winners.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
