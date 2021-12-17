WARRENDALE, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International's Government/Industry Meeting will take place in Washington, D.C. on January 18-20, 2022. This event marks a return to an in-person format for the high regarded annual conference, which connects government policy and regulatory makers with automotive industry professionals to discuss evolving safety, emission control and energy conservation automotive regulations.
"The Government/Industry Meeting remains the only event of its kind that brings together leaders involved in not only automotive design and manufacturing, but the officials and policy makers that impact global economy and sustainability efforts," said Frank Bokulich, manager of engineering events at SAE International. "This event serves a critical function in creating a neutral forum for collaboration that leads to innovative solutions for key industry challenges."
Pre-conference workshops will provide leaders the opportunity to network and develop their skills, followed by a two-day agenda that gives participants the opportunity to listen to government regulatory agencies and the OEM community discuss the latest areas of critical importance to the mobility industry, including infrastructure updates and challenges, sustainability and reducing vehicle emissions, and how autonomous vehicles are driving us into the future.
The two-day event will feature keynotes by:
Wednesday, January 19
- Reginia "Gina" McCarthy, National Climate Advisor, White House
- Janet McCabe EPA Deputy Administrator
Thursday, January 20
- Sterling Anderson, CPO & Co-Founder, Aurora
- Dr. Steven Cliff, Deputy Administrator, NHTSA
The event is designed to allow participants to network and collaborate with colleagues, featuring lunch roundtables and dedicated networking sessions with exhibitors and fellow attendees. The annual free cyber security pre-conference workshop will be lead by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and SAE. Following the conference session, attendees will have a sneak peak of the Washington D.C. Auto Show as Auto Show VIPs.
Register for the 2022 event at https://www.sae.org/attend/government-industry/registration.
All in-person attendees must supply proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a provide a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of the event. Get more information about the event at https://www.sae.org/attend/government-industry.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
Media Contact
Tory Irwin, SAE International, 7247727562, pr@sae.org
SOURCE SAE International