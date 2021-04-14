WARRENDALE, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing the organization's ongoing commitment to support equality across the entire mobility industry, SAE International today announced the release of its latest book title, "The Road Forward: More Conversations with Top Women in the Automotive Industry." A follow up to the 2019 SAE best-selling book "The Road to the Top is Not on the Map," the latest book features 70 of the most influential women in the automotive industry, who offer their insights and advice for colleagues, peers and the next generation of women entering the workforce. The book is now available for purchase at: https://www.sae.org/publications/books/content/r-513/.
"The Road Forward" is authored by Carla Bailo, CEO of the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), and Terry Barclay, CEO of Inforum, and contains insights from more than double the number of women who appeared in the first book. The book's 70 contributors—from suppliers to OEMs to higher education—candidly share their in-depth perspectives on the impact of the COVID pandemic by detailing their thoughts of the road ahead and what changes they have experienced professionally, personally and socially.
"The women in this book continue to be some of the best and most resilient leaders, and we find their openness and commitment to continually improved leadership humbling," said book authors Carla Bailo and Terry Barclay. "We truly want to make a difference for women in automotive and help create a way for all people—women and men—to be successful in our business."
Following the success of their first title, Bailo and Barclay were inspired by the feedback they heard from their peers across the automotive industry who were motivated by the experiences and wisdom shared by the women who contributed. Added Bailo and Barclay: "It's hard to overstate how gratified and pleased we were with what happened after publication of 'The Road to the Top.' The content was discussed in ERGs and executive suites, and book clubs met to discuss it."
"The Road Forward" continues on the themes explored in the first book, as the leaders profiled discuss resilience, professional network maintenance and growth, personal growth, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability. The book is relevant for women at all stages in their careers by providing real-world experiences to demonstrate how to take charge of one's career. The contributors offer poignant insights on such topics as career challenges, education and lifelong learning, mentor and sponsor relationships, personal satisfaction, resilience, and work-life integration.
Book Information
- Release Date: April 12, 2021
- Publisher: SAE International
- Specs: Product Code: R-513 | ISBN: 978-1-4686-0299-9 | Softbound Binding
- Cost: MSRP $40.00 USD
- Website: https://www.sae.org/publications/books/content/r-513/
Book Contributors (Listed Alphabetically)
- Aruna Anand, Continental North America
- Sue Bai, Honda R&D Americas
- Donna Bell, Ford Motor Company
- Jacquelyn Birdsall, Toyota Motor North America Research and Development
- Obalisi Boyle, Hyundai Motor America
- Susan Brennan, Bloom Energy, LLC
- Kim Brysz, General Motors
- Tonit Calaway, BorgWarner
- Denise Carlson, DENSO International America Inc.
- Mamatha Chamarthi, Stellantis
- Françoise Colpron, Valeo North America
- Lori Costew, Ford Motor Company
- Leah Curry, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana, Inc.
- Corinne Diemert, Valeo North America
- Lisa Drake, Ford Motor Company
- Joy Falotico, Ford Motor Company
- Pamela Fletcher, General Motors
- Karen Folger, Bosch
- Elena Ford, Ford Motor Company
- Julie Fream, Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA)
- Kara Grasso, DENSO International America Inc.
- Denise Gray, LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc. Tech Center
- Britta Gross, Rocky Mountain Institute
- Jill Greene, Faurecia
- Joan Hart, ZF
- Lottie Holland, Stellantis
- Karen Ideno, Toyota Financial Services
- Jennifer Johnson, Kendrick Plastics
- Karen King, Yazaki North America, Inc.
- Heather Klish, BorgWarner
- Elizabeth Krear, Stellantis
- Jessica LaFond, Stellantis
- Rebecca Liebert, PPG Industries
- Lynn Longo, Harman International Industries Inc.
- Lisa Lortie, Stellantis
- Stacy Lynett, General Motors
- Alisyn Malek, Commission on the Future of Mobility
- Deborah Manzano, Ford Motor Company
- Darci Marcum, General Motors
- Gail May, Honda R&D Americas, LLC
- Amy McClain, Stellantis
- Telva McGruder, General Motors
- Deborah Mielewski, Ford Motor Company
- Sandra Phillips Rogers, Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
- Barbara Pilarski, Stellantis
- Vickie Piner, Lear Corporation
- Cynthia L. Render-Williams, Ford Motor Company
- Mandy Rice, Lear Corporation
- Sonia Rief, Nissan U.S.
- Kiersten Robinson, Ford Motor Company
- Kimberly Rodriguez, Dura Automotive Systems
- Susan Sheffield, General Motors
- Christine Sitek, General Motors
- Anna Stefanopoulou, University of Michigan
- Sandy Stojkovski, Vitesco Technologies, LLC
- Maximiliane Straub, Bosch
- Kristen Tabar, Toyota Motor North America Research and Development
- Lynn Tyson, Ford Motor Company
- Bonnie VanEtten, Stellantis
- Sylvia Marie Veitia, Ford Motor Company
- Marianne Vidershain, Lear Corporation
- Marlo Vitous, Stellantis
- Julia Wada, Toyota Financial Services
- Deborah Wahl, General Motors
- Jennifer Wahnschaff, Continental North America
- Kate Whitefoot, Carnegie Mellon University
- Judy Wheeler, Nissan U.S.
- Allyson Witherspoon, Nissan U.S.
- Rekha Wunnava, Ford Motor Company
- Angela Zepeda, Hyundai Motor America

