WARRENDALE, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announced today that its SAE STEM@Home™ program has won The EdTech Cool Tool Award in the "Best Parent/Student Solution" category. Additionally, SAE's A World In Motion® (AWIM®) PreK-8 STEM education program was named a finalist in the "Best Skills (21st Century Skills) Solution" category. The EdTech Awards, from EdTech Digest, recognize people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.
"SAE STEM@Home has democratized access to education and kept young minds engaged with the wonders of STEM disciplines in creative ways. This is truly a 21st century skills solution, and a result of AWIM's dedication to innovate and advance SAE International's mission in exciting and new forms," said Raman Venkatesh, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief operating officer of SAE International. "With so many students adjusting to remote learning, this recognition is a testament to SAE's success with digital transformation."
Designed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to complement SAE's existing AWIM STEM challenges, SAE STEM@Home can be used as an extension for traditional classroom instruction or assigned to students who are learning from home. SAE STEM@Home features free STEM resources for young learners, including STEM-inspired story books, Meet the Engineer videos and immersive student-centered STEM learning modules as well as a downloadable guide for educators.
"The global pandemic put education and training to the test, but remote learning and working in many unexpected ways, ultimately brought us closer," said Victor Rivero, editor-in-chief of EdTech Digest. "These trying times revealed additional strengths and capabilities of people, and workability of products. Leaders and innovators with their tools and techniques worked hard to keep the learning world connected to knowledge and one another. As so many have shown, nothing can stop the human spirit – and we continue to move forward."
Benchmarked to national standards, SAE's nationally recognized AWIM PreK-8 program incorporates integrated STEM learning experiences through hands-on activities that reinforce STEM learning in and out of the classroom. AWIM puts tools in the hands of educators and families to spark interest and achievement in STEM subjects while sharpening problem solving and communication skills, providing a solid foundation to help students succeed in future education and career endeavors.
Starting with the youngest learners, from preschool through 8th grade, and combining practical, experiential learning with mentorship, AWIM has paved an equitable path to career opportunities for over 6 million students globally. AWIM's curriculum is unique in incorporating an industry professional or university student volunteer into the classroom setting to assist the teacher.
To learn more about SAE STEM@Home, visit: https://www.sae.org/learn/education/stem-at-home.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
