WARRENDALE, Pa., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International's WCX™ World Congress Experience Digital Summit will feature nine roundtable discussions addressing critical challenges facing technology executives in the mobility industry as part of the WCX Leadership Summit. Taking place virtually on April 13-15, 2021, the technical roundtables will be open to all WCX attendees, offering industry members the opportunity to connect with and hear insights from executives on top-level business issues. Over the three days, the WCX Leadership Summit will include roundtables that cover the following technical topics:
Tuesday, April 13
- What will it take to get to SAE Level 3 and 4? (1:15-2:30 p.m. ET)
This discussion will address the issues with achieving SAE Standard J3016™ SAE Levels 3 and 4 as well as market penetration and easing customer acceptance as the industry prepares for the next three to five vehicle development cycles.
- Is Data and the Connected Vehicle the Holy Grail or a Panacea? (2:45-4:00 p.m. ET)
In the near future, all vehicles will be connected through a high-speed, low-latency connection to smart and powerful infrastructures. This conversation will challenge the thinking around where the vehicle architecture ends and the infrastructure begins.
- Evolution of the Vehicle Architecture (4:15-5:30 p.m. ET)
This roundtable will explore what the E/E architecture of a vehicle should look like in the future, the speed and scope at which these changes will happen and what the implications for future vehicle architectures will be.
Wednesday, April 14
- Public-Private Partnerships: The Road to Smart Cities and Smart Transportation? (1:15-2:30 p.m. ET)
Cutting across public and private sectors, this session is comprised of a group of cutting-edge thinkers in the enterprise of transportation and will delve into the central thesis of whether innovation makes cities and transportation live up to the definition of being truly "smart."
- Using Advanced Manufacturing to Drive Product Development (2:45-4:00 p.m. ET)
This roundtable will discuss best practices regarding the factory of today and how it flows data and communication from the consumer to create the products of tomorrow. Executives will also address the industrial internet of things (IIoT), Industry 4.0, the digital thread, artificial intelligence, blockchain and JIT vehicle diagnostics/prognostics.
- How are Executives Driving Innovation and Transformation (4:15-5:30 p.m. ET)
Focusing on the development of future mobility technology and the utilization of resources to advance current technologies, executives from the mobility ecosystem will discuss how they look at internal and external influences to create technology all while allocating their company's technical resources.
Thursday, April 15
- EVs – Customer Choice or Forced by Legislation? (1:15-2:30 p.m. ET)
Developing sustainable mobility solutions at zero emissions and affordability to the consumer have become the most important goals of the mobility industry. Executives will examine customer acceptance, cost, infrastructure, range anxiety and the impact on the industry and the consumer.
- The Criticality of a Systems Approach to Today's Propulsion Environment (2:45-4:00 p.m. ET)
This roundtable will dive into the challenges, tradeoffs and urgency to recognize the impact that electric consumables have on internal combustion engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle performance.
- Next-Generation Safety Performance: Safety is the New Horsepower (4:15-5:30 p.m. ET)
This session will focus on how active safety technologies, software, digital vehicle architectures and sensors function is an integral component for the future of successful, complete and safe collision repairs, aftermarket installations, upgrades and vehicle builds.
"The Leadership Summit serves as a meeting ground for the industry to share their innovative thinking and to help accelerate the development of future mobility technology and advancement of current technologies," said Frank Bokulich, manager of engineering events at SAE International. "From electric vehicles legislation to the public acceptance of autonomous vehicles, industry executives will come together to discuss the most crucial topics to move mobility forward. For three days, attendees will have direct access to nine discussions that offer interactive learning, expert insight, collaboration and inspiration."
To learn more about the Leadership Summit at this year's WCX World Congress, please visit https://www.sae.org/attend/wcx/program/leadership-summit. To register for the event, please visit: http://www.sae.org/attend/wcx/registration.
Members of the media seeking credentials can email pr@sae.org or call 1-724-772-7562.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
###
Media Contact
Justin Falce, SAE International, 7247727562, justin.falce@sae.org
SOURCE SAE International