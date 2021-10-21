WARRENDALE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC) today announced an agreement between the Health Ready Components and Systems (HRCS) Consortium and the American Trucking Associations' (ATA) Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC). The partnership supports integrated vehicle health management (IVHM) solutions to help improve fleet efficiencies while improving product reliability and reducing unplanned maintenance and warranty costs. The HRCS Consortium is establishing a multi-sector, global IVHM community to create best practices and procedures for operators, OEMs and suppliers.
"We are excited to be working with the TMC to bring these benefits to the trucking and commercial vehicle sector. IVHM technology will provide significant advantages in terms of performance, availability, and safety in commercial vehicles," said Peter Grau, program manager of the HRCS Consortium. "To date, the level of IVHM deployment has been limited due in part to a lack of uniform information sharing methods. The HRCS Consortium sees an opportunity to accelerate IVHM capabilities through the application of open standards to promote interoperability and avoid the proliferation of costly and potentially counterproductive proprietary approaches."
TMC joins current HRCS members Bell, Garrett Motion, General Motors, Global Strategic Solutions LLC, Morey Corporation, Nexteer Automotive, SafeRide Technologies, VHM Innovations LLC, and Volvo Group Trucks Technology in this effort.
"TMC is pleased to announce this collaboration with the HRCS Consortium to deploy the best practices and guidance provided in the SAE JA6268 Standard: Design & Run-Time Information Exchange for Health-Ready Components, building upon TMC's own Vehicle Maintenance Reporting Standards," said Robert Braswell, executive director of TMC. "With several new programs having been identified for this approach, including autonomous driving, advanced powerplants, electromechanical braking and smart trailers, this partnership will provide important information for fleets and service providers to keep trucks on the road and out of the shop."
Steve Holland, the lead consultant for VHM Innovations, LLC and chairman of the HRCS Consortium, added: "With the growing technology push for increased electrification and even autonomy in the transportation sectors, VHM and the SAE HRCS Consortium offer a proactive approach to mitigate concurrent risks. Game-changing opportunities abound for Vehicle Health Management in the transportation-related sectors and the HRCS Consortium promises to speed industrial application."
About SAE Industry Technologies Consortia
SAE ITC® is an affiliate of SAE International. The SAE ITC team specializes in establishing and managing consortia by providing proven processes, tools and resources. SAE ITC enables public, private, academic and government organizations to connect and collaborate in neutral, pre-competitive forums thus empowering the setting and implementation of strategic business improvements in highly engineered industries globally. More at http://www.sae-itc.com.
About TMC
By providing leadership support and opportunities to collaborate, TMC helps members develop the industry's best practices that address the critical truck technology and maintenance issues that have the greatest impact on truck fleets. For more than 60 years, TMC's member-driven Recommended Maintenance and Engineering Practices have been setting the standards that help trucking companies specify and maintain their fleets more effectively. Follow TMC on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter, Facebook or online at Trucking Moves America Forward.
