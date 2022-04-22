"A Life Well Lived" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sal Panicci is an engaging biographical work that explores the life of the Panicci family matriarch and all that transpired during a life of dedication and determination.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Life Well Lived": a heartfelt exploration of the peaks and valleys of life. "A Life Well Lived" is the creation of published author Sal Panicci, a native of New Jersey who grew up in a lower middle-class family and went on to graduate suma cum laude from Seton Hall University.
Panicci shares, "Memories are our greatest treasures. We all have them in abundance, and like gold or silver, they only have value when shared. Through the years, we experience the loss of friends, relatives, acquaintances, family pets, and we reminisce. The greatest loss for a parent is the loss of their child, but the loss of a parent is also devastating. The feeling of loss is the same at age fifty-six as it is at age eight. This is a remembrance of my mom, Tina. She delighted in her memories. They were her treasure. She loved sharing them, and as difficult as some of these life experiences may have been, she came through with grace, humor, understanding, and compassion.
"I hope you enjoy reading about Tina as much as I enjoyed having her as my mom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sal Panicci's new book will bring joy and pull at the heartstrings as readers get to know a beloved mother known simply as Tina.
Panicci shares fond family memories within the pages of this heartfelt celebration of life.
