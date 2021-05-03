MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Making of a Prayer Princess: God's Chosen Vessel": a potent testament to the power of prayer. "The Making of a Prayer Princess: God's Chosen Vessel" is the creation of published author, Sallie Stroble, a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.
Stroble shares, "My story begins, where else, but at the beginning when prayer became the essential foundation of a young Prayer Warrior Princess's life. The Prayer Warrior Princess's life elevated her into the presence of God through faith, and more prayer. She was privileged to have the Father explain deep truths about her identity as a child of the King of Kings.
Growing up on a farm in the late 1950s, the author was surrounded by many family members, including her siblings and her parents. From birth, her parents believed there was a special significance about her life. It seemed to be anointed and gifted in a manner reminiscent of the young boy, King David. Both of her parents recognized and nurtured her anointing, but it was her father who motivated her the most. He would give her encouragement that she was one God was using and would use for a noteworthy purpose. Although he could not tell her how or when it would happen, they both knew that God would reveal his purpose for her life at a Kairos moment—just the right time.
The Prayer Warrior Princess and her father saw evidence of how her faith in God's Word activated, advocated and called her to action as she spoke to others, causing their faith in God to increase. There would be many spiritual witnesses to the miraculous signs and wonders that followed her from birth throughout her childhood.
The purpose of this book is to tell the story of how God came to the young Prayer Princess and transformed her way of thinking. Without faith in God, and prayer, she would not have made it to where she is today. Prayerfully, it is my deepest wish that millions will read this book and draw much joy and insight from it. This book was written, not only as a testament of my prayer journey, but also as an inspiration to other faithful and gifted prayer warriors. I encourage you to continue to pray without ceasing (1 Thess. 5:16–18)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sallie Stroble's new book welcomes readers to witness the importance of keeping faith in God's love.
With personal experiences abounding, Stroble explains how the spirit of God has shown throughout a lifetime of overcoming obstacles. Offering readers a deeply personal experiences, Stroble hopes to encourage readers to seek a closer relationship with Jesus.
View a synopsis of "The Making of a Prayer Princess: God's Chosen Vessel" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Making of a Prayer Princess: God's Chosen Vessel" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Making of a Prayer Princess: God's Chosen Vessel", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing