MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Long Journey Back to Eden": an emotional and empowering look back on the peaks and valleys of life. "Long Journey Back to Eden" is the creation of published author Sally Dickerson.
Dickerson shares, "Sally Dickerson grew up in a loving, nurturing family who enjoyed the prosperity of 1950s. She was provided everything she needed to become a successful adult, yet she suffered silently, believing she was ugly, unlovable, and worthless. She remembered learning the songs of Jesus's unconditional love but believed that love was a gift given to everyone else because she didn't deserve it.
"Her self-loathing and lack of self-esteem were compounded throughout her youth as she tried to cope by compulsively overeating, abusing alcohol, and engaging in a long series of emotionally abusive relationships with men.
"In Long Journey Back to Eden, she shares her story about how God reached out to her in the depths of depression, began to heal her, and led her from a place of constant fear and anxiety to a place of contentment and acceptance of herself as someone who can freely and joyfully claim, 'I am loved by God.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sally Dickerson's new book shares a candid look into the struggles one encounters when lost from God's love.
Dickerson presents readers with key memories and reflections that have led her to a fulfilling life of faith.
