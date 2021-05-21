MEADVILLE, Pa., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Legacy of Faith: One Family's God Stories": a potent testimonial that inspires its readers as much as it reminds them to always put their faith in God. "A Legacy of Faith: One Family's God Stories" is the creation of published author Sam Elliott, a devout Christian who has served as associate pastor in several churches, senior pastor in two, and campus pastor in one.
Elliott shares, "God is real, alive, and very active in the lives of people all across the Earth today. He has invited us to come boldly into His presence to make our needs and petitions known to Him. He is able to make a way where there is no way today as much as ever. My wife, Angie, and I have always believed that and determined from the beginning of our marriage that we would look to God first in every situation we faced. Our desire was to experience God stories so our lives would glorify Him and be a living testimony of His greatness in a world that attempts to undermine faith in God.
"This book chronicles the most obvious and amazing answers to prayer in our lives so far. Of course, we know that there are many more stories that are equally important but more mundane and ordinary. He has healed us to the amazement of the doctors involved. He has worked miracles of provision in our lives. He has protected us and guided our steps. He has been the Great Shepherd in our lives! Our hope is that this book will inspire you to carry all your needs to Him in prayer and live in expectation of His divine activity in your life. He wants to make your life a living testimony as well. We hope you will be inspired to recognize the God stories in your own life and build a legacy of faith that is passed on to your children and grandchildren."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sam Elliott's new book testifies to the presence and power of God, all the while urging its readers to put their faith in Him so that their eyes might be opened to what God is doing in their lives as well. This collection of various events and experiences in the author's life converges on one theme: God works for the good of those who love Him.
