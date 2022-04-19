"Love Your Puppy" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sam T. Scaling, M.D. is a delightful narrative that explores the life of a beloved pup and the joy that is brought to a loving family through Mocha's silly antics.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love Your Puppy": a sweet story of the special connection one has with their dog. "Love Your Puppy" is the creation of published author Sam T. Scaling, M.D., a loving husband and Air Force veteran who has worked within the OB/GYN and Infertility field for forty-one years.
Dr. Scaling shares, "Mocha the Beagle is a very loving dog. Like most dogs, she loves to run and play, and be with her family. Mocha's family loves her very much and after you read this story, you definitely fall in love with her too!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sam T. Scaling, M.D.'s new book will delight and entertain while imparting important lessons on caring for a pet.
Dr. Scaling shares a charming narrative paired with vibrant imagery that grabs the attention of readers both old and new as they share a story of Mocha the Beagle.
Consumers can purchase "Love Your Puppy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Love Your Puppy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
