MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Littlest Christmas Tree": a delightful story of hope, determination, and the Christmas spirit. "The Littlest Christmas Tree" is the creation of published author Sam T. Scaling, M.D., a loving husband and Air Force veteran who has worked within the OB/GYN and Infertility field for forty-one years.
Dr. Scaling shares, "Pete the Christmas Tree unexpectedly finds himself uprooted from his forest and relocated to an unfamiliar, unfriendly forest. Pete dreams of the day when he will be taken home with a family who will think he is the most beautiful and most perfect Christmas tree."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sam T. Scaling, M.D.'s new book features lovingly crafted illustrations by Susan Stanley.
Readers will be excited to see how things turn out for Pete the Christmas Tree as they follow his adventure from getting pushed far from home to attempting to grow in a new, unfriendly environment. This charming tale is a heartwarming and modern story of the power and magic of Christmas.
View a synopsis of "The Littlest Christmas Tree" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Littlest Christmas Tree" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Littlest Christmas Tree," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing