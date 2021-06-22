MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Place Called Hope": a unique and inspiring devotional. "A Place Called Hope" is the creation of published author Sam Wilder, a loving husband and father who has served as a pastor, evangelist, missionary, and Christian school administrator for over thirty years. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2017 but continues to find ways to fulfill a deep passion for sharing the word of God.
Wilder shares, "We are on a journey with God, a journey that will not only grow us spiritually but will challenge us to develop other aspects of ourselves.
"Author Sam Wilder can attest to this, having served in ministry for over thirty years. In every step of Sam's journey, he has seen God's grace at work in his own life.
"In his latest book, A Place Called Hope, the reader will be encouraged, inspired, and challenged in their journey of faith. It is a book that will appeal to both the mature Christian and the individual who is searching for a more meaningful life—the one who says there must be more. And finally, the book seeks to challenge the reader to be more understanding and compassionate in a world that can often be neither.
"Through the use of stories of ordinary and not-so-ordinary experiences and the Scripture, the reader will see with fresh eyes the beauty and splendor of God's grace. There will be questions asked where the readers will have the opportunity to go deeper as their minds and hearts imagine and rediscover the life-changing love of God in a place called hope."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sam Wilder's new book is an encouraging exploration of moments of God's grace experienced over a lifetime.
Pairing personal stories with relevant scripture, Wilder welcomes readers to explore and embrace their faith.
