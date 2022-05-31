"Personal Boundary Protection (PBP) Plan: A Tool for Oklahoma Schools and Staff" from Christian Faith Publishing author Samantha Brasses is an encouraging resource for providing training to education teams, administrators, and others who work with the student population.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Personal Boundary Protection (PBP) Plan: A Tool for Oklahoma Schools and Staff": an articulate discussion of the necessary boundaries of students and staff. "Personal Boundary Protection (PBP) Plan: A Tool for Oklahoma Schools and Staff" is the creation of published author Samantha Brasses.
Brasses shares, "Over time, there has been a growing problem with inappropriate interactions between teachers and students. As we see these stories in the news and newspapers, we lose sight that they are more than just stories; these are lives, families, and children.
"Each day, students go to school and are led to believe this is a safe environment for them to learn. This is not and never should be an environment for boundaries to be crossed and trauma to be caused.
"This training is to act as a safety net for teachers and school administrations, to provide guidance through difficult conversations and assistance in hopes to improve the safety of our classrooms and integrity of our teachers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samantha Brasses's new book offers a clear guide to maintaining safety measures for the protection of staff and students.
Brasses offers an encouraging message within the pages of this concise plan that presents sensitive issues evaluated from a professional perspective.
