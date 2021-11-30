MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Truth behind the Broken": a powerful testament to the power of faith. "The Truth behind the Broken" is the creation of published author Samantha Wooler, a behavioral therapist and stay-at-home mother and wife.
Wooler shares, "Samantha Wooler tells a miraculous story about how she lost her sight at twelve years old and became legally blind. She speaks about the challenges in adapting and the hardships that she had to overcome to find her truth. Samantha was broken and lost and felt deserted, but in the end, she found a true meaning in God and her Savior, our Lord, Jesus Christ. The Truth behind the Broken is a beautiful story about a girl who found her way to God despite the challenges and hardships she had to overcome."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samantha Wooler's new book presents a uniquely empowering tale of overcoming unexpected health issues.
Wooler explores an emotional experience with poise in hopes of encouraging others struggling with their faith.
Consumers can purchase "The Truth behind the Broken" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
