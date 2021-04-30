MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Emotionally Driven: My Spiritual Path": a gripping anthology. "Emotionally Driven: My Spiritual Path" is the creation of published author, Samuel McCaster, a devoted son and spiritual individual.
Samuel writes, "My poetry is my spiritual journey into life, love, and pain. You will walk with me through the poetry as I tell my story. I've lived an interesting life, and it reveals romance, heartbreak, tragedy, and the struggles and difficulties life bring.
Also, it tells the story of how I found GOD and recovery from a seemingly hopeless state of mind and body that I allowed drugs and alcohol to place me in. this is my life written in poetry."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samuel McCaster's new book takes on the trials and tribulations experienced by the author throughout his life's journey.
With topics relevant to many, this title provides readers with an emotionally charged experience from start to finish as the author explores the joys and pains of existence.
