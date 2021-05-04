MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Defense for Biblical Trinity Theology and the Doctrine of Holiness": a thought-provoking piece that aims to answer some of the biggest questions in theology and Christology. "Defense for Biblical Trinity Theology and the Doctrine of Holiness" is the creation of published author Samuel R. Siders, a Christian apologist who devotes his life defending the Scriptures using biblical systematic doctrine and theology.
Samuel Siders shares, "Theology and Christology are intense biblical discussions, as well as the doctrine of holiness, which I have been involved in as an apologist, 'Defense of the Scriptures and the kingdom of God' (Jude 1:3), for over a decade on social media, among other intense topics with Muslims, Israelis, atheists, Gnostics, false cults, and a myriad of various denominations that call themselves Christians, because not everyone agrees on what the Bible teaches about the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Most of what will be shared in the first section of this book will be in defense of who Jesus is in His fullness—His Christology—which includes the BIBLICAL fact that Jesus is both deity through heredity in spirit and soul like His Father Almighty God is deity and as eternal as His Father Almighty God.
"The second section of this book will provide the information that proves obedience to God's moral ethical laws is required to receive eternal life AFTER receiving Jesus' atonement (grace) through faith for sin to be cleansed and forgiven. Obedience is not an option to be ignored but a required EFFORT to be made and improved upon, and God has given His Holy Spirit to teach us how to perfectly obey Him and the help to succeed. Nowhere does the Bible teach that obedience to God's moral ethical laws atone for sin, nowhere; but the Bible does teach obedience—making the conscious effort to go onto perfection with our physical body (flesh)—is required to receive eternal life. God uses obedience to render our physical body righteous. This book will share in greater detail about the topic of faith, grace (atonement), AND obedience; all three are required to receive eternal life, not atonement (grace through faith) only."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samuel R. Siders' new book is a comprehensive defense for the Christology of Jesus and the importance of being obedient to God's moral ethical laws, after, receiving Jesus's atonement for sin to be forgiven to receive eternal life.
With his newly released book, Samuel Siders wants to expose the readers to two core teachings of the Christian faith and the total of what God requires of us to receive eternal life.
View a synopsis of "Defense for Biblical Trinity Theology and the Doctrine of Holiness" on YouTube.
