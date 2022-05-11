"Lilly the Butterfly" from Christian Faith Publishing author Samvel Tarakhchyan is an enjoyable juvenile fiction that explores the importance of generosity, kindness, and the spirit of giving.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lilly the Butterfly": a joyful celebration of kindness. "Lilly the Butterfly" is the creation of published author Samvel Tarakhchyan, a devoted husband, loving father of three, and proud Armenian.
Tarakhchyan shares, "'Lilly the Butterfly' is a story about kindness, empathy, and the spirit of giving. Lilly is a beautiful and colorful butterfly who decides to give all of her colors away to help other butterflies in need. By showing empathy and kindness, she reveals the spirit of giving inside herself and is seen by all to be truly beautiful in spite of having no colors at all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samvel Tarakhchyan's new book will delight young imaginations as they consider the important message found within.
Tarakhchyan shares a heartfelt message for young minds within a vibrant narrative that promotes positive social qualities.
Consumers can purchase "Lilly the Butterfly" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Lilly the Butterfly," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing