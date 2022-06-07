"Sunrise Ponders" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandi Hall is a fun balance of humor and faith that will draw readers in and encourage spiritual growth.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sunrise Ponders": an enjoyable spiritual experience. "Sunrise Ponders" is the creation of published author Sandi Hall, who lives in Central California with her husband, Barry, and their two dogs, Franklyn Bell and Harriet Bean.
Hall shares, "Ponder: v.; to weigh in the mind, think about, reflect upon.
"Sandi rises early to watch the sunrise with her Lord almost every morning. Is there a better way to start a day than by pondering in the intimacy of each morning's new light on a deck with an open view of the Sierra Nevada Mountains—Bible and coffee in hand? Often during these conversations with God, a word or phrase is given to her that she then prayerfully considers.
"In this devotional, Sandi shares her sunrise ponderings; these short pieces are neither guided prayers nor a devotional but an invitation to an examined life in conversation with the God who loves you. They are honest, humorous, and thought-provoking."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandi Hall's new book will motivate and challenge readers to consider each thoughtful installment.
Hall shares her personal approach to connecting with God within the pages of this empowering work.
Consumers can purchase "Sunrise Ponders" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sunrise Ponders," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing