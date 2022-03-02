MEADVILLE, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Into the Flames": a gripping tale of survival and faith. "Into the Flames" is the creation of published author Sandi L. (Ritchey) Hilderman complete with authentic accounts written by the late firefighter Bob Ritchey, who passed away at the age of seventy on September 27, 2019.
Hilderman shares, "Bob Ritchey enjoyed being a wildland firefighter and EMT. He fought fire all over Montana, big and small, from Yellowstone Park to Glacier Park. One day, he and his crew got a routine call to check out some smoke, so Bob and Joe, one of his crew members, loaded up in the truck and drove to the location. It was a small fire, so Bob proceeded to walk around it to get information for Harlowton headquarters so they would know what type of equipment was needed to put out the fire. But today was not to be routine. Suddenly, the fire blew up; it surrounded Bob on all sides. When he realized that he was trapped by the fire, he had to count on God and his training to save his own life. What happened next and how he dealt with it are detailed in this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandi L. Hilderman and Robert L. Ritchey's new book will grab the attention of each reader from the first page as they discover what it truly takes to be a wildland firefighter.
Ritchey and Hilderman's story is one of determination and skill as Ritchey explores how he managed to survive a life or death situation.
Consumers can purchase "Into the Flames" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Into the Flames," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing