MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Missing Link": a nostalgic and personal look into a life lived through the peaks and valleys. "The Missing Link" is the creation of published author Sando Musu Brown, a native of Monrovia, Liberia, who was adopted by an American missionary and United States army veteran nurse by the name of Hazel White.
Brown shares, "The Missing Link is an autobiography and memoir of my life here in the United States since my adoption in 1961. The Missing Link expresses how desperate I am to find reconnection with who I am and how to find out who my biological parents and family are. It illustrates my family life while living with my adoptive family, bonding, and matters of the heart.
"This book gives a visual about life and times during the sixties, the time of Civil Rights, and the 1968 Olympics. I lived in the town of Stratford, Connecticut, and attended school there and in Bridgeport, Connecticut. My story also tells of my mistakes and lessons learned through my trials and errors in life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sando Musu Brown's new book is an engaging and open exploration of the author's personal and spiritual life.
Brown reflects on life growing up in the New England states while harboring a strong curiosity for the biological family and heritage left behind in Liberia.
Consumers can purchase "The Missing Link" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Missing Link," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
