MEADVILLE, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Divine Perception: Love is the true identity of humankind": a potent examination of sin. "The Divine Perception: Love is the true identity of humankind" is the creation of published author, Sandra Cuevas De Gracia, was born in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico and is a devoted Christian.
Sandra shares, "An interpretation of God's love and human identity. Based on "A Course in Miracles" and the "Bible". With great love and joy during His new creation, God included the tree of life in the middle of the Garden of Eden. God's plan of perfect love was for Adam and Eve to deny the temptation to sin and never to learn about evil. Hence, they would be able to eat from the tree of life and inherit immortality to humankind.
In this book, we analyze how human life would have been if sin did not exist and how humans, through their divine perception, can see beyond their human perception. Dressed with their divine perception, they acquire the internal feeling of perfect peace, love, and joy. This is produced when the awareness of God is present in daily living.
Also analyzed is how the devil hates the children of God, thus offering them an evil perception, and how he creates personalized sins for each human being. Humans who are deceived want to be gods of their own will. Thus, they deny their love to God, to creation, and to humanity. By denying their love, unknowingly, they deny love to themselves. In this manner, the devil keeps humans in a state of anguish and depression with the goal to destroy them.
The devil's goal is for humans to commit suicide or wish the death of others. When humans decide to ask God for forgiveness of their sins and they reject their sinful will, then they recover their divine perception. As they remember God and accept God as their Creator, their spirits are filled with love. They then realize that the only responsibility of God's children is to forgive and love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Cuevas De Gracia's new book is a creative postulation on the power of sin, forgiveness, and faith.
With a considerable knowledge of Scripture and analytical voice, the author provides readers with considerable food for thought.
View a synopsis of "The Divine Perception: Love is the true identity of humankind" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Divine Perception: Love is the true identity of humankind" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Divine Perception: Love is the true identity of humankind", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing