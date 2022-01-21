MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Man in the White Robe": a potent tale of faith for young readers who are beginning to learn about loss. "The Man in the White Robe" is the creation of published author Sandra Darrett, a devoted mother of five and grandmother to eight who currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.
Darrett shares, "J-son is an ordinary little boy with an extraordinary experience. Although he has critical health issues, he still believes that one day, he will be like other children who can run and play."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Darrett's new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers discover a brave little boy and his loving parents facing an emotional decision.
Darrett offers a heartfelt story brimming with faith and a family's love for the consideration of young readers and those who love them.
