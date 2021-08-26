MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When Man Said No, God Said Yes": a heartfelt tale of a mother's pain. "When Man Said No, God Said Yes" is the creation of published author Sandra Hardy, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and loving mother of six.
Hardy shares, "I want to give God all the glory for most because I could not have done it without him and my loving Jamyia, my grandbaby who was there all along, saying, 'Write the book, Mom-Mom.' I love you, Jamyia, lots of hug and kisses to you. She's a big girl now. And to my other grandkids, I love you so much.
"Thank you, Father God in heaven."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Hardy's new book is a heartrending exploration of the death of the author's daughter and all that transpired with medical interventions.
Hardy presents a heartbreaking story of loss, hope, and healing in this retelling of one woman's fight to save her beloved daughter.
View a synopsis of "When Man Said No, God Said Yes" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "When Man Said No, God Said Yes" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "When Man Said No, God Said Yes," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
