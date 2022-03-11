MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Tale Of Two Sisters, a Wedding, and a Birth": an enjoyable and inspiring reflection on a day of significant moments. "A Tale Of Two Sisters, a Wedding, and a Birth" is the creation of published author Sandra Houser-Montgomery, a loving mother and grandmother who graduated from Jacksonville State University with a B.S. degree and from Virginia College with an associate degree.
Houser-Montgomery shares, "As a mother/wedding professional, Sandra tells how she went from stressing over not being in two places at one time to regaining her inner peace. Through songs of inspiration, Scripture, a little humor, and dozens of practical tips on wedding planning and getting through a stressful situation, she shows the way to anyone who does not have a personal relationship with God. In all her years of attending church service, she never once recalls hearing a sermon about God's sense of humor; He must have one because of the many minor issues that she experienced.
"This book is intended to make the reader laugh and/or provoke thought while, in retrospect, make a difference in the lives of others. Our lives are filled with lots of uncertainty. In these pages you will get the sense that a personal relationship with God begins today, and it begins the moment we realize our need for Him. We cannot predict that what we have planned is actually going to turn out the way we planned it even though we hire professionals to make it so. But if we could slow down the pace, thereby giving us a little time to quiet ourselves before God, in essence, we will be moved by the Holy Spirit without us even being aware of it.
"Sandra experienced the fact that sometimes God calms the storm and sometimes He lets the storm rage and calms His child. In this instance, He calmed His child, and He made everything all right.
Also, Sandra wants wedding planners, brides, and mothers of brides to read her book and get inspiration and know that things happen, but with your faith in God, things will work out in the end."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Houser-Montgomery's new book is a unique inspirational experience.
Houser-Montgomery shares a humorous, faith-based narrative that offers a unique perspective on trusting in God's plan.
