MEADVILLE, Pa., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Faith": an incredible story about a girl who recalls the numbers she sees. True to her belief that there is something more to it than just numbers, she finds out that God wishes to tell her something. "Faith" is the creation of published author Sandra Jackson-Hines, a teacher, a magnificent writer, a wife, and a mother.
Jackson-Hines shares, "This book is based on a true story. A little girl named Faith realizes that she is seeing the same numbers over and over again.
"She wants to know why and what it means. Throughout her journey, Faith finds out what God is trying to tell her."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Jackson-Hines's new book is a meaningful message for children to know that God is ever-present and waiting for His children to heed His call.
