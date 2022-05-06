"A Journey Beyond My Dreams" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandra Jones is a heartfelt exploration of key moments that have shaped the author's life, faith, and love.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Journey Beyond My Dreams": a potent journey through the highs and lows of life. "A Journey Beyond My Dreams" is the creation of published author Sandra Jones, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who has been widowed twice. Jones is also serving in local government as the mayor of a small rural city with a population of just under two thousand people.
Jones shares, "A Journey Beyond My Dreams is a summary of the life of a person that believed God's Word and then moved forward trusting him. The story begins as it tells of a young girl that was called by God at an early age to serve Him in ministry to others. It then follows her through her formative years and on into adulthood. It holds within its pages an account of a person who has faced trials, tests, disappointments, and loss. But it also reveals the spiritual growth and the favor of God that took place in her life along the way. The journey also describes the joy that is found in relationships as well as the pain, sorrow, and hardships experienced in widowhood and through the experience of domestic violence which attempted to destroy her true identity and her eventual destiny.
"She shares her story of religious gender bias and prejudice that detoured her from her early calling. Nevertheless, because of her faith and confidence in God's grace, she was able to be restored into a life and calling she never thought was possible. Her journey is still being written as she now serves in local government.
"Perhaps some of the pages in her life will connect to some of the pages in your life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Jones's new book will pull at the heartstrings and inspire the soul as she shares key memories that have defined her life.
Jones offers an engaging memoir that blends a conversational tone with reflective interjections that are certain to resonate with many.
