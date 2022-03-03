MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our Papa Doug Is Sleeping": a sincere discussion of loss and the stages of grief. "Our Papa Doug Is Sleeping" is the creation of published author Sandra L. Gittens, a retired Reading Recovery Teacher, UFT Teacher Center Staff, and Reading Reform Foundation Teacher Consultant. She is a proud grandmother to five and great-grandmother to one who resides in New York City.
Gittens shares, "The family called him our Papa Doug because everyone who knew him loved him. Our Papa Doug was a wise, kind, and caring man. He is not dead! He is sleeping. This story describes how an eleven-year-old girl uses fond memories, biblical scriptures, and a shoebox to cope with the death of her grandfather. Join her as she visualizes and recalls Papa Doug's visits, playing checkers, listening to his words of wisdom, walking to the Pizzeria, and Family Prayer Time. Share her joy as she and DaDee remember scriptures about the resurrection. 'Our Papa Doug will not have pain anymore. We will see him again.' But what will she do with the shoebox?
"The Ten Commandments and some scriptures about death and the resurrection are included in the story. It is not the author's intention to change or dispute views about death and the resurrection. The reader is encouraged to research additional applicable scriptures."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra L. Gittens's new book is a helpful resource for parents, guardians, and educators helping young readers understand the concept of death and God's promise of everlasting life.
Gittens shares a message of hope and healing within the pages of this thoughtful work.
