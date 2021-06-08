MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Manifestation of Christ in My Life": a potent story of faith and divine presence. "The Manifestation of Christ in My Life" is the creation of published author Sandra Mosley, a native of New York who is now many things, including a widow, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Mosley shares, "Sandra Mosley introduces The Manifestation of Christ in My Life as a continuation of her life story. Her first book, The Birth of a Seed, shows the manifestation of God's blessings in her life and the faith that kept her during her mother's death. She takes you through the day that she found her mother passed away. You will see how she feels the presence of the Lord. You will see the manifestation of Christ in her life, the passion that she feels when she speaks about God. She takes you through her journey. With the death of her husband, never did she give up, never did her faith weaken. Within the pages of this book, her prayers are there. Sandra will tell you that there is power in praying and believing. Keep the faith and watch how God can manifest in your life. In this book, you will walk the spiritual journey with her. You will feel the passion the love she has for the Lord. From childhood she never gave up hope. Surviving cancer three times without chemotherapy or radiation, her faith is remarkable. May God bless all the readers and their families. Shalom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Mosley's new book is a powerful example of faith in one woman's life and how that has shaped a devotion to Jesus.
Encouraging readers to seek a deeper relationship with their faith, Mosley expresses the many moments that influenced a strong love of Christ.
View a synopsis of "The Manifestation of Christ in My Life" on YouTube.
