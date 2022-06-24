"Whispers of Poetry: How Words Can Change Your Life" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandra Nelson is an enjoyable arrangement of poetry inspired by the author's life experiences, including overcoming abuse and finding strength through faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Whispers of Poetry: How Words Can Change Your Life": a powerful message of God's comfort and personal worth. "Whispers of Poetry: How Words Can Change Your Life" is the creation of published author Sandra Nelson.
Nelson shares, "I grow up as a child and live with parents who would fight and with a brother who thought it was okay for a boy to hit a girl. I only knew those kinds of behavior; therefore, it led me to men who abused their women. And to me, I thought of it as normal. My self-esteem was next to nothing because of the men who I was involved with, so I stayed in the relationship because I didn't think that I deserved anything better. It wasn't until I was in my late forties that I finally realized that I am beautiful both inside and outside, and I deserve all that life has to offer me. Now I won't settle for anything less. The words I speak are from true life experience, and they come from my heart. So please don't feel sorry for me for any of my tribulations. Recognize me for who I am today, and I can only hope that I can inspire someone out there to stand proud and stand tall because you are so much stronger than you think. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Nelson's new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the soul as readers reflect on the thoughtful messages within.
Nelson offers readers a look into her life's journey through challenge and triumph within the pages of this engaging poetic collection.
