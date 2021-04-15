MEADVILLE, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Seventy Times Seven": an exciting tale of forgiveness. "Seventy Times Seven" is the creation of published author, Sandra Stiles, an encouraging middle school teacher and loving wife.
Stiles shares, "Frankie's school year is going downhill. His math teacher hates him, he keeps getting suspended. The new preacher keeps telling his dad how to handle his 'problem' son. When the preacher's son is left with them for a few weeks Frankie sees this as a relief until they are involved in a hit-and-run accident. All these conflicting emotions and secrets bring Frankie to a breaking point. Just when he decides what he must do to make things right, his sister and best friend go missing. Frankie is tormented by nightmares where he hears his sister calling for help while being chased by something dark and unseen. Everyone has abandoned him including God. What will it take to set everything right again?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Stiles' new book offers readers an exciting tale that examines the dangers of dishonesty and the importance of trust, faith, and loyalty.
With an important message regarding the ugliness of prejudice, Stiles spins a gripping tale of young adulthood and the importance of forgiveness.
View a synopsis of "Seventy Times Seven" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Seventy Times Seven" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Seventy Times Seven", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
