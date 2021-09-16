MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Out on a Ledge and Other Teachable Moments": a powerful exploration of life's moments. "Out on a Ledge and Other Teachable Moments" is the creation of published authors Sandra Still with Elizabeth M. Roberts. Still, who holds an MEd in counseling and a BS in education, served thirty-plus years in public education before retirement. Roberts, a lover of travel and poetic expression, resides in Valparaiso, Indiana, and enjoys spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
Still and Roberts share, "Ledges can be hazardous places—but the view! It's a place where God can get our attention or a place where we can fall. The results of being out on a ledge often depend on how we react.
"So come, join me on various ledges of life, and let us explore and ponder those teachable moments."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Still with Elizabeth M. Roberts's new book is an inspiring opportunity for consideration of various circumstances with question-and-answer sections.
The authors balance a series of thoughtful poetic works and teachable moments with the intention of inspiring and encouraging personal and spiritual growth within the reader.
