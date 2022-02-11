MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Lucy Ladybug Jacob's Journey": an encouraging story of a family learning to cope when parents are not able to continue in a relationship together. "The Adventures of Lucy Ladybug Jacob's Journey" is the creation of published authors Sandra Tatulli and Erika Nitsis.
Tatulli and Nitsis share, "Lucy is a unique ladybug who provides support and guidance to children in need. Jacob is a young boy who is trying to understand that his parents are no longer going to be living together. He has many concerns about what his life will be like when they move into two different homes. Join Lucy Ladybug as she takes Jacob on a magical picture journey of the past, present, and future where he gains a new perspective on his family."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Tatulli and Erika Nitsis's new book will help juvenile readers find ways to deal with changes that follow a family break up.
Tatulli and Nitsis share a thoughtful and optimistic story in hopes of helping young readers adapt and thrive following a major life change.
Consumers can purchase "The Adventures of Lucy Ladybug Jacob's Journey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Apple iTunes store, Indigo.ca, or Barnes and Noble.
